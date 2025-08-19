Schools in Delhi hit by fresh wave of hoax bomb threats; 32 affected

New Delhi: At least 32 schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Monday, triggering panic and prompting student evacuation, before officials declared them hoax. Delhi Fire Services stated that between 7.30 am and 12.25 pm, they received calls from 32 schools informing about the threat e-mails.

Multiple teams of Delhi Police, including the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, were rushed to the campuses. A thorough search operation was carried out in each of the campuses before the police confirmed that the threats were fake. “Search operation is completed and nothing suspicious was found,” the officer said, adding that cyber forensic teams have begun work to trace the IP address of the sender.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a majority of the schools were from the Dwarka area. These included Delhi Public School, BGS International Public School, Shri Venkateshwar School, Global School, Shiksha Bharti Global School, Adarsh World School, Dwarka International School, Bal Bharti Public School, Venkateshwar School, Paramount International School, CRPF Public School, Sachdeva Global School, Indraprasth International School, Saraswati Public School. The other schools that received threat included Holy Heart Public School, Gyan Sagar Public School, Shiv Vani Model Senior Secondary School and Kennedy Public School -- all in Palam village; JBM Public School, Palam; Jai Bharti Public School and Deep Model Public School in West Sagarpur; RMS Convent School, Sagarpur; Veer Public School, Kapashera; Oxford Foundation School, Baba Haridas Nagar; Nav Gyandeep Public School, Dabari-Palam Road; RM Convent School, Kailash Puri Extension; RD International School, Daulatpur; CDM School, Dharampura; Sunrise Public School, Tajpur Khurd; Shri Ram International School, Najafgarh; New Solanki Model Public School, Jai Vihar, and Andhra School, Prasad Nagar.

DPS Dwarka closed after a bomb threat e-mail; students were sent home. Police are investigating, noting 74 schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR have received similar hoax threats this year.