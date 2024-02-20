Schools in Capital told to form panels for surprise bag checks

New Delhi: Schools in the national Capital have been directed to constitute committees for surprise bag checking to ensure no student brings any object that may be used to harm other children, according to a circular by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education.



Schools have been directed to ensure that guards at the gates regularly check students’ bags and ensure that CCTVs are functional all the time.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), some incidents have come to their notice where students got into quarrels and fights in and outside the premises during school hours.

All the heads of government-run and private schools in Delhi have been directed to make all possible efforts to ensure the safety and security of students in school premises, the DoE circular said.