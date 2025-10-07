School teachers to get AI training for smarter and tech-driven classrooms

NEW DELHI: School teachers in Delhi are set to undergo hands-on training to learn how to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in their classrooms, use technology to personalise learning and make assessments more meaningful.

The initiative will help teachers adopt new and innovative approaches to teaching, preparing students for a future shaped by digital learning, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, said in a circular released on Friday.

It will also help teachers to handle non-teaching tasks such as creating PowerPoint presentations, generating ideas for extracurricular activities and editing photos, an

official stated.

The training will be held on October 8 and 9 under the ‘AI-Mediated Classroom Project’, a special initiative designed to equip teachers with the necessary knowledge, skills and tools to effectively use AI in education, it said.

There are 1,075 government schools, 16,633 teachers and 8,24,224 students in Delhi government schools.

According to the SCERT, the programme will be implemented in two phases.

In the first phase, 100 Computer Science teachers from 50 government schools will receive training through a two-day capacity-building programme. These teachers will then act as master trainers for their respective schools.

“Once trained, these 100 teachers will serve as master trainers and will guide other teachers on effectively using AI tools,” the official said.

According to the circular, the second phase will focus on school-level training for subject teachers of Mathematics, Science, English, Hindi and Social Science, who teach Classes 6 and 9. Each of the selected schools will nominate three teachers from each of these subjects -- 15 teachers per school to undergo the training, it said.

“We are not only launching this initiative but will also conduct follow-up sessions and gather feedback from teachers to assess how well they are able to use these tools,” he added.

The official said that teachers often spend considerable time preparing presentations, editing visuals and planning ideas for cultural or extracurricular activities. “With AI assisting in these areas, teachers can devote more time to interacting with students and enhancing the quality of classroom learning,” he said.

He further mentioned that some AI tools likely to be introduced include ‘Napkin’, which generates images from text, and ‘Gamma’, a tool that allows quick creation of PowerPoint presentations, among others.

The SCERT added that the project has been initiated in line with the vision of fostering future-ready classrooms and promoting the use of AI in school education.

“It aims to empower teachers to adopt innovative pedagogical methods, enhance classroom engagement and improve learning outcomes through AI-based practices,” the department said.

The Directorate of Education recommended 50 Delhi government schools and 100 teachers for the project,

SCERT confirmed.