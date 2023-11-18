School of Planning and Architecture holds 41st convocation ceremony

New Delhi: The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi held its 41st convocation ceremony at the Siri Fort Auditorium on August Kranti Marg, Delhi.



The ceremony witnessed the conferring of PhD degrees upon 12 SPA scholars, postgraduate degrees to 235 students, and undergraduate degrees to 140 students.

Prof Yogesh Singh, Director of SPA, extended his congratulations to the graduates and highlighted the institution’s position in prestigious rankings, maintaining the second spot in India Today’s ranking among architecture colleges and securing the 5th rank as per the National Institute Ranking Framework.

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO, NITI Aayog, was the chief guest, while Prof Abhay Vinayak Purohit, President of the Council of Architecture, was Guest of Honour. Prof Habeeb Khan, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, also presided over the Convocation.

Addressing the aspirational graduating students, Prof Singh emphasised the nation’s rapid progress and urged them to embody the spirit of achievement.

He stressed, “Your conduct, dedication, and hard work will chart your course ahead. Now is the opportune moment for individuals who aim to excel. Be contributors to our nation’s advancement and aspire to create employment opportunities for others.