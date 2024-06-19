School cab driver nabbed for murder

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old school cab driver was arrested by the Delhi Police for the murder of a 32-year-old man over a robbery. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Burari Police Station.



The deceased was identified as Neeraj (32), a resident of Burari, Delhi, and the accused was identified as Love (21), a resident of Burari, Delhi.

According to the Police, on June 11, a distress call reported a boy lying on the roadside near RCC Road, close to Metro construction.

The victim, Neeraj, was declared dead upon arrival at BJRM Hospital. Initially classified under sections 279/304-A IPC, the case was later reclassified as murder (section 302 IPC) following forensic examination.

A specialised team of the Delhi Police, led by ACP Nirav Patel and comprising officers including Inspectors Jaspal Singh and Sandeep Kumar Ahlawat, undertook the investigation. They identified Neeraj, who had left his home on June 10 under the influence of alcohol, carrying cash and a mobile phone.

The investigation revealed Neeraj was last seen with two individuals on a motorcycle. Using technical inputs, the police tracked and apprehended Love and Rajan Kumar.

It was discovered that Love, knowing Neeraj had cash, murdered him with a cemented beam to rob him. The accused Love a school cab driver was found with blood-stained shoes and clothes, the stolen mobile, and part of the cash. The motorcycle used, owned by a friend of the accused, was also seized.