School bus driver stabbed to death

New Delhi: A 35-year-old school bus driver was stabbed to death by a sharp edge object in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area on Thursday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 6 am from Machhi market in Govindpuri’s Guru Ravidas Marg, they said. The accused, Sonu alias Anil (33), a resident of Navjeewan Camp, has been arrested, they said.

According to police, Sonu suspected that Virender had friendly relations with his wife, who also worked in the same private school as the victim, and resented

the same.