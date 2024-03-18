Scarcity: RTI inquiry brings to light staggering 306 vacancies of cook positions within the Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: In a recent revelation, an RTI inquiry into the status of cook positions within the Delhi Police has unveiled a troubling shortage. According to the information obtained, out of the 839 approved positions for cooks, only 533 are presently filled, leaving a staggering 306 vacancies.



This deficit has had a discernible repercussions across various districts and units of the Delhi Police. For instance, in the Outer district, four of its stations report shortages, while in the South-West district, six stations are affected.

Similarly, the East district contends with shortages in five stations, and the Dwarka district reports shortages

in eight stations. In the West district, shortages are noted in two stations, with the North-West district encountering shortages in five stations. In Shahdara, four stations are affected, while the South district reports shortages in nine stations.

Meanwhile, the North district is grappling with shortages in seven stations, and the North-East district reports shortages in four stations. Additionally, shortages are observed in five stations in the Central District, while the IGI Airport (Delhi Police) and Delhi Metro (Delhi Police) experience shortages in two and fifteen stations, respectively. Furthermore, the Railway police stations (Delhi Police) report shortages in seven stations.

This scarcity of cooks within the Delhi Police Force presents significant challenges. Given the absence of fixed duty timings, having cooks stationed within police stations becomes indispensable for providing nutritious meals to the staff. Relying on outside food due to a lack of cooks can adversely impact the health and well-being of personnel.

The shortage is exacerbated by the practice of assigning cooks to officers, particularly those of Deputy Commissioners rank or higher.

Often, each officer may have more than one cook assigned to them. Moreover, even in stations where cooks are available, Station House Officers (SHOs) are compelled to maintain private cooks. Although this is not an official designation, it becomes necessary due to the workload on government cooks.

Recruitment of cooks within Delhi Police falls under the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) category. However, no recruitment has occurred for nearly two years, resulting in the current vacancies.

Additionally, retirements over this period have further worsened the shortage.

Efforts to address this issue are crucial to ensure the

smooth functioning of the Delhi Police Force and the well-being of its personnel. Recruitment initiatives and the redistribution of existing resources may be necessary steps to mitigate the cook shortage and maintain operational efficiency.