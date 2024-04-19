Scantily clad woman boards Delhi bus, passengers call police

New Delhi: A scantily clad woman on Wednesday boarded a crowded cluster bus in Delhi, forcing the crew and passengers to call the police.

According to the transport department officials, the woman, who was wearing only undergarments, boarded the bus from the Punjabi Bagh bus stop. “The woman boarded the bus in a condition where crew and passengers objected and someone called the PCR. After 10 minutes, the woman de-boarded the bus,” said an official of the transport department.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the 12-second video recorded by a passenger, the woman was seen standing near the door.

Some of the female passengers, who were standing near her, walked away.

Another official said that after the woman boarded the bus, passengers raised objections. “The driver spoke to her but she did not respond. The driver told us that she looked lost. After the passengers got down the bus in protest and called the police, she de-boarded the bus and left,” said the official.

When contacted, a Delhi police officer said, “On Wednesday, we received a PCR call. After the call, a team also visited the spot, but by the time they reached there, the woman had left. We are further investigating the matter.”