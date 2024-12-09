Scamsters arrested for swindling ₹2.5L

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two individuals involved in duping a woman and her uncle on the pretext of providing US dollars at attractive exchange rates.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at at the Mandawala Police Station.

The accused were identified as Sujan Das (28) resident of West Bengal, and Saddam Hussein (22) resident of Jhuggi near Kali Mandir, Parthala near Gaur City Ghaziabad,

Uttar Pradesh. According to the police reports, the incident occurred on November 25, when Shikha Chaudhary and her uncle Vinay Kumar were approached by two men who promised to exchange US dollars for Rs 2.5 lakh.

After receiving the cash, the suspects handed over packets containing worthless papers and fled the scene. A case was promptly registered under an FIR at Mandawali Police

Station under relevant sections of the BNS.

A special team led by Inspector Bhupesh Kumar used CCTV footage and technical evidence to identify and arrest Sujan Das and Saddam Hussein.

Both suspects confessed and named additional accomplices, who are still being sought. Sujan Das and Saddam Hussein, both uneducated ragpickers with no prior criminal records, were found with Rs 17,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining money and apprehend the other suspects.