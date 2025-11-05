Scammers cheat Delhi resident of Rs 22 lakh

NEW DELHI: Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of around Rs 22 lakh through a fake investment and trading scheme inspired by a web series, police said on Tuesday.

The accused — Prabhat Vajpayee alias Amanda (22), Mohammad Abas Khan (24) and Arpit Mishra alias Professor (25) — were part of a cyber network running scams via social media. Victim Rohit (32) from Gokalpuri said he was lured into investing in a “Direct Market Account” promising high returns.

When he tried to withdraw his profits, his account was frozen, and more money was demanded.

Police arrested the accused from Ghaziabad, Manipur, and Siliguri, seizing 14 phones, several SIM and debit cards.

The gang admitted to replicating scam tactics from web series. Further investigation is underway to identify other members and financial links.