Scammer posing as CBI officer arrested in Rs 5L cyber fraud

GURUGRAM: The Cyber Cell of the Gurugram Police has arrested an individual for a fake digital arrest scam by posing as a CBI Police Officer.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station, Manesar.

The accused has been identified as Asim Mandal resident of Belsinga, District 24 South Parganas, West Bengal.

According to the police, the police team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Priyanshu Diwan and Inspector Manoj Kumar, apprehended Asim Mandal from West Bengal on Sunday.

Mandal was identified as a key link in the scam for providing a bank account used to transfer the defrauded money.

The case came to light when a victim filed a complaint on May 12, 2024, reporting a threatening phone call claiming that a parcel linked to his Aadhaar card contained illegal items.

When the victim denied ordering any parcel, the caller, impersonating a police officer, threatened him with registering an FIR.

The victim was then connected via video call to a person impersonating a CBI officer, who informed him of a digital arrest and involvement in a money laundering case.

Under duress and fear, the victim was coerced into transferring money to various bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters.

Investigation revealed that Rs 5 lakh of the extorted money were transferred into a bank account held by the arrested accused, Asim Mandal.

Mandal admitted to selling his bank account for Rs 6,000 to aid in laundering stolen funds. Three others have also been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.