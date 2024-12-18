SC warns Delhi govt of contempt charges

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed strong disapproval of the Delhi government’s failure to provide critical data on the daily generation of solid waste in the city. The Bench issued a stern warning, stating that if the Delhi government does not submit the requested affidavit by December 18, officials could face contempt of court charges.

The Court had previously issued an order on November 11, demanding that the Delhi government file an affidavit with detailed figures concerning the city’s waste generation and management. It emphasized that the Chief Secretary of Delhi must ensure compliance by the specified deadline. If this does not happen, the Court said it would take action under the Contempt of Courts Act against the relevant government officials.

The November order also came with a firm reminder regarding the implementation of the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules, which have not been properly enforced in Delhi. The Supreme Court noted that the failure to adhere to these regulations has led to the illegal accumulation of garbage in landfill sites, a situation that poses significant risks, including fires and environmental damage.

This marks the latest in a series of judicial interventions addressing the growing solid waste crisis in the national capital. In July, the Court had raised alarms about the untreated solid waste and urged the Central government to organize a meeting to devise a solution. At the time, the Court had expressed frustration over the lack of a clear resolution, with no substantial plans in place to handle the 11,000 tones of daily waste generated in Delhi.

The Court had also warned that the situation was rapidly deteriorating and could lead to a public health crisis if not addressed promptly. Describing the lack of progress as deeply concerning, the Bench had remarked that there appeared to be “no light at the end of the tunnel” for the city’s waste management issues.

With the compliance deadline nearing, pressure is mounting on the Delhi government to address its waste management crisis. Illegal dumping and hazardous landfill buildups persist, highlighting the city’s inadequate system. Failure to act promptly could result in severe legal consequences, further complicating efforts to resolve this urgent environmental challenge.