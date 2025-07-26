SC urges Centre and Delhi govt to set up FTCs for gangster trials

New Delhi: Expressing serious concern over the rising criminal activities of organised gangs and the slow pace of judicial proceedings, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the Delhi government to explore the creation of fast-track courts (FTCs) dedicated to trying cases against gangsters.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that the criminal justice system in the National Capital Region is under severe strain, with 288 gangster-related cases pending trial in Delhi alone. “Society needs to get rid of these gangsters. They must be dealt with ruthlessly. We should not have any misplaced sympathy for them,” the court remarked.

The observations came during the hearing of a bail application filed by Mahesh Khatri alias Bholi, an alleged gangster facing 55 criminal cases. Though his bail had previously been denied, the court used the opportunity to examine systemic delays and the implications of protracted trials on justice delivery.

The bench was alarmed that only 108 of the 288 pending cases have reached the stage of framing charges, and just 25 per cent have begun the prosecution evidence stage. It warned that prolonged delays not only deny the accused a speedy trial but also pose a risk to witnesses. “What is the protective cover that you give them? If you don’t protect them, public confidence in the criminal justice system gets affected,” the court said, citing a recent case where a witness was killed.

The judges suggested that both governments prepare a structured proposal for setting up FTCs within four weeks. While the Delhi Police advocated for special court complexes within jail premises to prevent security threats and delays caused by transporting accused persons, the bench called for a holistic approach. It stressed the need for judicial staff, infrastructure, and a long-term plan to tackle such cases efficiently.

The court has now included the Union government as a party to the case and asked Additional Solicitor General SD Sanjay to coordinate efforts between both administrations. The matter will be heard again in four weeks, by which time a joint proposal is expected to be tabled.