SC trashes plea for Kejriwal’s removal as CM

New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has upheld the continued authority of Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi, dismissing a petition challenging his position following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.



The court declared that there is no legal right to demand Kejriwal’s removal and emphasised that such matters ultimately fall under the jurisdiction of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi.

The bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta highlighted that while there may be questions of propriety, there is no legal basis for seeking Kejriwal’s ousting.

They stated, “L-G will take action if he wants to. But there is no legal right. We are not inclined to interfere with the decision of the Delhi High Court.”