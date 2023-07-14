SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the bail pleas of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case being

probed by the CBI and the money-laundering matter arising out of it.

According to the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi is slated to hear his petitions challenging the separate orders of the Delhi High Court which refused to grant him bail in these cases. On July 10, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had agreed to hear the pleas of the former Delhi deputy chief minister on July 14.