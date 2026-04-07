SC stresses plainclothes visit to avoid trauma to minor girl

new delhi: Observing that the case involves serious issues and that it is not going to drop the proceedings at the moment, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the SIT probing the alleged rape case of a three-year-old in Gurugram to visit the minor’s residence in plain clothes, accompanied by a psychologist, to record her statement.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi granted two weeks to the all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the probe. It also directed the trial court not to entertain any bail application of the accused till the SIT files its chargesheet.

“The SIT members should visit along with child counsellors... Please go in civilian clothes...the child should not have any psychological impact. Have a cup of tea with the parents and interact with the child,” the CJI said.

The SIT informed the court that polygraph test reports of the three accused are expected in about a week and that it needs to interact with the child. It added that while Gurugram police had earlier sought a test identification parade, it is not seeking one now.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, appearing for the doctor who examined the child and was earlier pulled up by the court for allegedly changing her statement, said she is an 80-year-old reputed medical practitioner and has not altered her version. They sought the dropping of proceedings against her.

The bench, however, said, “We are not going to drop the proceedings against anyone at the moment, and this case will be remembered in the whole country as an example”.

It listed the matter for further hearing on April 27.

On March 25, castigating the Haryana Police for its “shameful” and “insensitive” approach in the rape case of the child, the top court constituted an SIT of women IPS officers to conduct a fair investigation.

It asked the Haryana government to immediately notify the SIT and directed the Gurugram police to hand over the case records to the probe panel.

The Supreme Court rapped Haryana Police for downgrading charges and criticised a doctor for changing

her statement.

Notices were issued to officials over lapses. A three-year-old was allegedly abused for months by domestic helps and an accomplice, with the FIR registered in February

after disclosure.