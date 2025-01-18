SC stays order asking Delhi to sign MoU over Centre’s health scheme

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Delhi High Court directive that required the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry by January 5, 2025, for the implementation of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

A bench led by Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued notices to the Central government and other respondents while seeking their responses to the Delhi government’s plea challenging the High Court’s December 24, 2024, ruling.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, argued against the imposition of the MoU, describing the High Court’s decision as an overreach into policy matters. “How can the high court force me (Delhi government) on a policy matter to sign an MoU with the Central government?” Singhvi asked during the hearing. The petition was filed through advocate Talha Abdul Rahman.

The High Court’s December ruling stemmed from concerns over Delhi’s exclusion from the PM-ABHIM scheme, which aims to enhance healthcare infrastructure across the country. Referring to a December 2024 meeting, the High Court had emphasized the need for Delhi to fully implement the scheme to ensure its residents benefit from the associated funding and facilities.

The High Court noted that 33 states and union territories had already signed the MoU and begun implementation, stating, “Non-implementation of PM-ABHIM in Delhi, when it is already active across the rest of the country, would not be justified.”

It had further directed, “Since the memorandum of understanding (MoU) has to be signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the GNCTD, let the said MoU be signed by January 5, 2025.”

Additionally, the High Court clarified that the signing of the MoU would not be affected by the enforcement of the model code of conduct, saying, “This MoU shall be signed irrespective of the model code of conduct, if any, as the same has been monitored by this court and is for the benefit of citizens of Delhi.”

Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal called the Ayushman Bharat health scheme the “biggest scam” in the country after the Supreme Court stayed a high court order that had asked the Delhi government to sign an agreement with the Centre to implement it in the Capital.

At a press conference where he announced AAP’s promise of free bus rides for students, including male students, and 50 per cent concession in metro rides, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the scheme.

“I am happy that the Supreme Court has confirmed that it is a fake scheme. Ayushman Bharat is the biggest scam in the country. When the central government changes and an inquiry is conducted into these scams, people will realise how big a scam Ayushman Bharat truly was,” Kejriwal said, in response to a question about the Supreme Court’s decision.