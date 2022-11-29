SC stays NGT orders imposing fines on NOIDA and DJB over untreated waste

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order of the National Green Tribunal imposing a fine of Rs 100 crore on NOIDA for failing to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the Yamuna river. The top court also stayed the NGT order asking the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to pay a fine of Rs 50 crore for release of untreated sewage in the Yamuna river in the national capital.



"Issue notice. Returnable in eight weeks. Pending further orders, the direction of the National Green Tribunal asking the NOIDA and DJB to pay Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively as fine will remain stayed," the bench said.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and assailed the NGT order. The top court issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments, besides others, on the appeal of NOIDA and sought their responses within eight week, making it clear that it was staying the fine aspect of the NGT order only.

The green tribunal had imposed in August a cost of Rs 100 crore on NOIDA over its failure to control discharge of untreated sewer waste into drains, causing pollution in the Yamuna river.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel had also imposed a cost of Rs 50 crore on the Delhi Jal Board.

The green panel noted that out of the 95 group housing societies in Noida, 56 have sewage treatment facility or partial treatment facility and untreated sewage directly goes into the drain.

"There are designated authorities entrusted with the task of stopping it (untreated sewage) but they have failed to prevent such pollution despite several directions of this tribunal in the last about four years in the light of the reports of the committees appointed by the tribunal after ascertaining the factual status on the ground," the NGT had said.

With regard to the creation of the environment cell, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) informed the NGT that it could not be created as the process of hiring professionals has not been completed.