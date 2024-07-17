SC seeks replies from CBI and ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the CBI and ED on AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.



Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 16 months and the trial against him was at the same stage as it was in October last year.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai agreed to hear the pleas filed by Sisodia who has also filed an application seeking revival of his bail petitions in the excise policy-linked corruption and money laundering cases.

“Issue notice, returnable on July 29,” said the bench, which also comprised Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice K V Viswanathan. Advocate Vivek Jain, appearing for Sisodia, told the bench that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been in custody for 16 months.

“I (Sisodia) have been inside for 16 months. I had come in October. This court said that if it remains at a snail’s pace, I can re-apply,” he said, adding, “The trial is at the same stage as it was in October 2023 when your lordships had given me liberty.”

The bench sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sisodia’s pleas and posted the matter for hearing on July 29.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the liquor policy case. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 last year.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 last year.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 which has now been scrapped.

On July 11, apex court judge Sanjay Kumar had recused himself from hearing Sisodia’s pleas in the case. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, had requested the bench to list the matter urgently and said the trial has not yet commenced in both cases.

On July 8, the top court agreed to list Sisodia’s pleas after Singhvi said an application has been filed for the revival of a disposed of petition seeking bail in these cases. The plea said the law officer, appearing for the probe agencies, had told the top court on June 4 that the charge sheet and prosecution complaint in the main excise policy case and the linked money laundering matter would be filed on or before July 3.