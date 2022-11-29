SC seeks 'factual report' on Chandrasekhar's plea for transfer from Mandoli

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a "factual report" on alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea seeking transfer from the Mandoli jail in the national capital claiming he was facing a threat to his life there. A bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi, which had earlier sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on the petition by Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Paulose seeking their transfer, observed the petitioner was "again complaining" and asked the authorities to file their reply.

"File a counter. He is again complaining. Take a factual report and inform us," said the bench, also comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar has written a fresh letter to LG V K Saxena, alleging he is receiving threats from the jail administration to withdraw his complaint against jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Chandrasekhar claimed, after he recorded his first statement before the committee constituted by the LG's office to investigate his earlier complaints, he was threatened by the jail administration on Nov 15. His family received threatening phone calls from a "close associate" of Jain on Nov 16 and 17 and "multiple calls" from the "verified" numbers of Jain and Manish Sisodia on Nov 21 and Nov 24, the letter claimed.