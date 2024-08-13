SC seek responses from CBI, ED on K Kavitha’s bail pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the CBI and ED on BRS leader K Kavitha’s pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.



A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan agreed to hear Kavitha’s pleas challenging the Delhi High Court’s July 1 verdict denying her bail in these cases.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kavitha, told the bench that she has been in custody for around five months and the charge sheet and prosecution complaint have been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively. A prosecution complaint is the ED’s equivalent of a charge sheet.

Rohatgi said there were around 500 witnesses in both these cases.