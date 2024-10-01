SC scrutinises Delhi govt’s green cover promises amidst lack of action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns regarding the Delhi government’s commitment to enhancing the city’s green cover, revealing a stark contrast between its promises and actions.



The court criticised the Forest Department for failing to submit vital measures aimed at improving greenery in the national capital, which has drawn attention to the government’s apparent indifference to environmental issues.

During a recent hearing, Justice A.S. Oka expressed dissatisfaction with the Secretary of the Forest Department, demanding a personal affidavit detailing the lack of progress over the past three months.

“Your approach shows a complete lack of interest. It seems either there is ignorance or an intentional disregard for this court,” he stated.

The Secretary has been ordered to appear via video conferencing for the next hearing on October 18.

This scrutiny comes on the heels of a contempt petition concerning illegal tree felling in the protected Delhi Ridge area, an issue that has implicated Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

The court previously characterised these actions as “brazen” and expressed concerns about attempts to obscure the events surrounding the L-G’s visit to a construction site in February.

During the hearing, the Delhi government’s counsel requested an adjournment, highlighting the pending nature of the contempt case. However, Justice Oka emphasized that the Forest Secretary was still required to report on efforts to enhance the city’s green cover, independent of the contempt proceedings. He criticized the lack of data and action, stating, “It is not the interest of the judges at stake here. It is the benefit of the national capital.”

Amici curiae, including senior advocates Guru Krishnakumar and Anitha Shenoy, informed the court about the “complete lack of data” from the government regarding green cover.

Krishnakumar noted that while a Working Plan for Delhi was reportedly in the works, there had been no responses from the Forest Department regarding crucial suggestions such as soil conditions and tree species mapping.

Earlier this year, Delhi ex Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced ambitious plans to increase the city’s green cover from the current 23 per cent to 27 per cent within the next few years.

During a Van Mahotsav event, he touted Delhi’s greenery, claiming it surpassed that of cities like London and Tokyo. “We should not let it go down,” Kejriwal had asserted, emphasising the importance of preserving and expanding the city’s green spaces.