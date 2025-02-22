SC says ‘disgusting’ Delhi HC passing 30 to 40 pages pre-arrest bail orders

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed reservations over the Delhi High Court passing 30 to 40 pages anticipatory bail orders and said it was “something disgusting”.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh which was hearing an appeal against a high court order said, “What is happening in the Delhi High Court is something disgusting. The high court writing 30-40 pages while disposing of an anticipatory bail plea is like hinting the trial court that here is a reason for you to convict. Essentially, it’s a conviction order.” The top court was hearing the bail plea of medical practitioner Aadhar Khera in a cheating case.

Khera moved the top court against the order of the Delhi High Court, which in its 34-page order on February 6, denied

him the reprieve. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Khera, submitted it was the petitioner’s father who was running the firm in question through the petitioner and his mother.

He said the high court equated his role with his father and denied the petitioner anticipatory bail ignoring the fact that he had joined the investigation in the case.

Luthra argued that the chargesheet was filed in the case.

Following the submissions, the bench sought the response of Delhi Police and granted Khera protection from arrest in the case.