SC refuses to entertain Sisodia’s bail pleas

NEW DELHI: In a setback to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain his bail pleas in the cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The apex court, however, said Sisodia can revive his petitions for bail after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) file their final prosecution complaint and charge sheet, respectively, in the cases involving alleged corruption and money laundering.

A prosecution complaint is the ED’s equivalent of a charge sheet.

The top court had on October 30 last year dismissed Sisodia’s regular bail pleas in the cases but given him liberty to approach courts for relief if there was a change in the circumstances or trial got protracted.

A vacation bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED and the CBI, that the central probe agencies would file their final prosecution complaint and charge sheet by July 3.

“In the light of the said submissions made and having regard to the fact that the period of ‘6-8 months’ fixed by this court by order dated October 30, 2023 having not come to an end, it would suffice to dispose of these petitions with liberty to the petitioner to revive his prayer afresh after filing of the final complaint/charge-sheet as assured by Solicitor General,” the bench said in its order.

The court stated that if a bail application is filed, it will be considered on its merits as per the October 30, 2023 order. “Contentions of both parties kept open. Accordingly, these petitions stand disposed of,” the bench said.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Sisodia, sought bail, noting the trial hasn’t started despite Sisodia being in custody for nearly 15 months. Singhvi highlighted that the trial is unlikely to start soon as investigations are ongoing, with the ED and CBI recently filing supplementary charge sheets.

The ED has 162 witnesses and 5,000 pages of documents, while the CBI has 294 witnesses and 31,000 pages. Singhvi cited the Supreme Court’s October 30, 2023 order, which allowed Sisodia to apply for bail if the trial proceeds slowly.

Solicitor General Mehta assured the court that the list of witnesses will be reduced to expedite the trial. Justice Mehta asked if the final charge sheet will be filed within two to three weeks. Mehta, after consulting, confirmed the investigation would conclude, and the final charge sheet would be filed by July 3.