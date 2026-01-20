SC quizzes govt over its timing in implementing new law to regulate school fees

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Delhi government over the timing of enforcing a new law regulating school fees, noting that implementation after the academic year had begun appeared “confused”. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe was hearing petitions by private unaided school associations challenging the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025.

While declining to stay the legislation, the court stressed that its implementation must align with statutory timelines. The Act lays down norms on fee fixation, permissible charges

and accounting practices, and bars capitation fees.