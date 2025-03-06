SC questions Delhi govt over separate lawyers for Forest dept

New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently expressed astonishment over the Delhi Forest department’s legal representation, questioning how a government department could have a different lawyer from the state government itself. The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, raised concerns about this legal inconsistency while hearing a case related to increasing Delhi’s green cover.

“We wonder how the state government and one department of the state government can engage two separate advocates,” the bench remarked, highlighting the irregularity in legal representation.

The issue came to light during a hearing on Delhi’s afforestation efforts. Earlier, on January 17, the Court had instructed the Delhi government to submit an affidavit detailing any actions taken concerning non-forest lands specified in the case. The deadline for compliance was three weeks.

However, during the subsequent hearing, the Court found that the order had not been followed.

When the bench inquired about the delay, the lawyer representing the Delhi Forest department responded that he was appearing solely for the department and not for the state government itself. This statement surprised the judges, who found it unusual for a government and its department to be represented separately in court.

Expressing its dissatisfaction, the Supreme Court issued a directive to the Delhi Chief Secretary, ordering immediate compliance with the January 17 directive.

“The Registry is directed to immediately communicate this order to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Delhi, who shall personally ensure that compliance is made with our order dated January 17, 2025, within a maximum period of three weeks from today,” the Court stated.

The bench also issued a warning, making it clear that failure to adhere to the deadline could have serious consequences. “If compliance is not made within the time stipulated, an action under the Contempt of Court Act, 1971 will be initiated against the concerned officers of the Government of Delhi,” the Court added.

The matter has drawn attention to internal coordination issues within the Delhi administration, raising concerns about the efficiency of government departments in executing court orders. Legal experts suggest that such confusion in representation could delay crucial environmental measures aimed at expanding Delhi’s green cover.