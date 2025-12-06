SC orders conditional OCs for Sector 150 Sports City projects

Noida: The Supreme Court has directed the Noida Authority to issue conditional occupancy certificates (OCs) to housing projects in Sector 150 developed under the ambitious “Sports City” scheme. The apex court has also permitted registries in cases where developers have complied with the prescribed building regulations, offering long-awaited relief to affected residents.

The Sports City concept was launched over ten years ago when the Noida Authority allotted four large land parcels across Sectors 79, 150 and 151. The plan envisioned premium housing integrated with world-class sports infrastructure. More than 60 developers joined the mega project. However, disputes soon emerged between builders and the authority over the construction of promised sports amenities, prompting prolonged litigation. In January 2021, the Authority imposed a freeze on all OCs and property registrations, citing non-compliance by developers. The Sector 150 case before the Supreme Court stemmed from this ban.

A two-judge bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma, in an order dated 24 November, accepted a detailed resolution plansubmitted by the Noida Authority. The proposal, prepared by Lotus Green Constructions Pvt. Ltd. (LGCPL), outlines steps to revive the stalled project and chart a roadmap for lifting the 2021 freeze. Authority officials said the resolution was adopted with certain conditions.

The Authority’s board now has four weeks to approve the plan. “We will take the matter to our board for approvals as per the court order,” said Lokesh M, CEO of the authority.

The ban is expected to be lifted within 30–45 days of the court order. The court directed that the LGCPL must submit revised Master and building plans within 30 days, after which the Authority will approve them within 45 days, subject to payment of 20 per cent outstanding dues.

LGCPL has also undertaken to complete all sports facilities within three years and remaining infrastructure within five years. Developers will receive “zero-period” benefits for pandemic-related delays and the duration of the 2021 ban.