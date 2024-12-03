SC orders armed protection for court commissioners monitoring GRAP-IV

NEW DELHI: On December 2, the Supreme Court of India instructed Delhi Police to provide armed protection to Court Commissioners overseeing the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP IV) in Delhi-NCR. The Court emphasised that those Commissioners wishing to continue their duties should notify the Nodal Officer appointed by Delhi Police via email. The police will then ensure armed security, with clear instructions that the movement of the Commissioners should not be disclosed.

The order came in response to reports of threats faced by Court Commissioners while carrying out their responsibilities under the GRAP IV measures aimed at controlling air pollution. A bench led by Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih acknowledged the risks these Commissioners faced, some of whom had been directly threatened while performing their duties. The Court commended their efforts, noting that despite these dangers, the Commissioners had shown dedication to their work.

During the proceedings, Advocate Aditya Prasad, a Court Commissioner, raised concerns about security breaches, stating that toll officials had been sharing live updates of the Commissioners’ movements in WhatsApp groups. This, he argued, made their tasks more dangerous, particularly in vulnerable areas of Delhi.

The Court also heard reports of violations of GRAP IV, including unauthorised trucks entering the city and instances of stubble burning, particularly in areas like Jharoda Kalan. Advocates Manan Verma and Jatin Kumar highlighted incidents where they faced intimidation while investigating

these violations.

In response, the Court ordered Delhi Police to file detailed reports on the actions taken in these cases and instructed the Commission for Air Quality Management to assess and act on the reports submitted by the Court Commissioners. The matter is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on December 5.