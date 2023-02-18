SC order a victory of democracy: CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday termed the Supreme Court’s order on mayoral poll a “victory of democracy” and claimed that it has proved how the “Lt Governor and the BJP” were passing “illegal and unconstitutional orders”.



The BJP, however, claimed that it was the AAP which did not let the election take place in the last three sittings of the MCD House.

After a gap of over two months since the civic polls and much political bickering between the ruling and opposition parties, the SC’s order on Friday boosts AAP’s chances to have its Mayor.

Shortly after the apex court order, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, “SC order a victory of democracy. Many thanks to SC. Delhi will now get a

mayor after two-and-a-half months. It has been proved how the L-G and the BJP together were passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi.”

After the Supreme Court, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the people’s faith in the apex court has grown.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak said, “We are thankful to SC. The apex court order on Delhi mayoral poll is a tight slap on the face of BJP.”

“It is a victory for AAP. Delhi will get mayor and deputy mayor two-and-half months after the MCD polls. The BJP has got a clear direction to sit in the Opposition and the mayor will be of AAP as people have voted for our party,” he added.

AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded the L-G’s resignation stating that the Supreme Court has proven that L-G is a compulsive liar so he must resign immediately. He added, “There are thousands of municipal corporations in the country and they all follow the same rulebook. It baffles me how the BJP thought they could go ahead with their fraud when everyone in this country perhaps knows what they were doing was illegal.”

Welcoming the SC order, the BJP, however, blamed the AAP for the delay and alleged that they moved the apex court with an intention to postpone the poll. The BJP said it always wanted a Mayor to be elected as soon as possible. “We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision. We have always wanted the elections to be held as soon as possible. It is the AAP which did not let elections take place in the last 3 sittings of the MCD House,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said.