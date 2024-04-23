SC notice to Soumya Vishwanathan’s killers & Delhi govt on bail challenge

NEWDELHI: The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of a plea challenging the interim bail granted to four convicts in the 2008 Soumya Viswanathan murder case and has sought the response of the Delhi government. A Bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal has also requested the response of the four convicts involved in the matter, scheduling the case for hearing after four weeks.



The appeal stems from a recent ruling by the Delhi High Court, which suspended the life sentence of the four men convicted for the murder. The deceased journalist’s mother filed the appeal, contesting the High Court’s decision.

The convicts, currently out on bail pending the disposal of their appeals against conviction and life sentence, were sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi’s Saket Court on November 24, 2023, for the murder of Soumya Viswanathan.

Soumya Viswanathan, a journalist associated with India Today, was tragically found dead in her car in Vasant Kunj in September 2008. Forensic reports indicated that she succumbed to a fatal bullet wound to her head, allegedly inflicted while she was returning home late at night from her office. Police investigations suggested that Viswanathan was chased and shot.

The breakthrough in the case came in March 2009 when the police apprehended Ravi Kapoor and Amit Shukla in connection with another case. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in Viswanathan’s murder.

Subsequently, the trial court convicted Kapoor, Shukla, along with two other accomplices, Kumar and Malik, for Vishwanathan’s murder. They were found guilty under Sectiosns 302 (murder) and 34 (offence committed with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additionally, all four were held guilty under Section 3(1)(i) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The development in the case has reignited public interest and raised questions about the judicial process surrounding the high-profile murder case. With the Supreme Court now actively involved, the legal proceedings are poised to undergo thorough scrutiny in the pursuit of justice for Soumya Viswanathan and her family.