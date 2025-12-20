SC issues notice on woman lawyer’s plea alleging custodial sexual assault

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and others on a plea filed by a woman advocate alleging illegal detention and custodial sexual assault at a police station in Noida.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and N V Anjaria also directed the commissioner of police of Gautam Buddha Nagar district to ensure that CCTV camera footage from the police station for the concerned duration is not deleted or destroyed, and kept in a sealed cover.

The apex court was hearing the plea filed by the woman advocate, who claimed that she was subjected to 14 hours of “illegal detention, custodial sexual assault, torture and coercion” by police personnel at the Sector 126 police station in Noida late on the night of December 3 while she was discharging her professional duty towards her client.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, said it was a very gross case where a woman advocate was “sexually mauled” and kept under illegal detention.

“This is a very gross case happening right around Delhi. If it is happening in Noida, just imagine the plight of the entire country,” Singh said.

The bench said normally it would not have entertained the plea under Article 32 of the Constitution, and would have given liberty to the petitioner to approach jurisdictional high court. The top court said it was already dealing with a separate case relating to installation and functioning of CCTV cameras at police stations in Rajasthan.

“However, considering the serious allegations made in the petition, and the fact that the issue also relates to blocking of CCTV cameras for the duration of the incident at the police station, we are entertaining this petition. Issue notice, returnable on January 7,” the bench said.

It added, “In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, is directed to ensure that the CCTV footage of the concerned police station for the concerned duration is not destroyed or deleted and is kept in a sealed cover.”

After the bench passed the order, Singh raised the issue of protection to the petitioner.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea by a woman advocate alleging custodial assault and threats at Noida’s Sector 126 police station, issuing notice and directing protection, CCTV preservation, FIR registration, and potential SIT or CBI investigation.