SC extends Jain’s interim bail till Sept 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended till September 1 the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case despite vehement opposition by the the Enforcement Directorate, which said the medical advice tendered to the AAP leader did not warrant the relief.



A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and M M Sundresh granted the relief to Jain after taking note of his medical report.

“Though the Additional Solicitor General opposes the grant of extension of interim bail by contending that medical advice as referred to is not sufficient to extend the bail... medical bail granted earlier stands extended till September 1,” the bench said.

At the outset, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi submitted that Jain is entitled to regular bail as he has been in jail for over 15 months.

Referring to the senior AAP leader’s medical condition, Singhvi said he is undergoing rehabilitation after a crucial surgery of the spine.

The doctors have suggested aquatic physiotherapy and he can walk only with assistance, Singhvi said.

“Bathroom only in a standing position, walk only with assistance,” Singhvi read from the medical report.