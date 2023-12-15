SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Jain till Jan 8

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.



The apex court is seized of a petition filed by Jain challenging the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail application in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma granted the relief to Jain after noting that he fractured his foot on December 9.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, sought extension of the interim bail.

“Heavens will not fall if the matter goes to January. Usually, except for extraordinary circumstances, he ought not to be asked to surrender immediately. If he must be sent back, after having suffered one year in jail and being on medical bail till recently, then so be it. This is vendetta,” Singhvi said.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed the prayer claiming he was not cooperating in the investigation.

Raju said the fracture Jain suffered was ‘quite common’ and claimed something or other happens to him every time before the matter comes up for hearing.

“This is not very serious. This fracture takes place even when you are running. He has a common fracture for which he needs rest. He can be provided with that in jail. He has got 14 extensions,” he said.

Raju said the court should ask him to surrender as he has been out of jail since May after getting extension 14 times.

The bench recorded in its order, “Senior counsel Dr AM Singhvi has submitted that during the course of the release of the petitioner on medical bail, the petitioner suffered a fall and diagnosed with fifth metatarsal fracture of left foot.

“However, ASG SV Raju has submitted that petitioner has been out on medical bail since May 2023 and for one reason or the other, the same has been extended. He has also submitted that petitioner and other accused are not cooperating in the matter.

“He submits that new documents have been filed at the last minute without allowing other side time to verify the same. Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, we are inclined to extend interim order,” the bench said.

Jain, who has moved the top court for bail, is currently on interim bail on health grounds.

The top court had

on May 26 granted the former Delhi minister interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks and it has been extended from time to time.