SC directives to Delhi government on judicial infrastructure and residences

In a recent development, the Supreme Court issued directives to the Delhi government, urging the initiation of tenders for the construction of vital

judicial infrastructure in the national Capital.

The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, emphasised the need for prompt action concerning residential accommodations for judicial officers, staff recruitment at the district level, and the provision of temporary additional courtrooms.

Following previous court directives, a meeting chaired by the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court brought together key stakeholders, including the Chief Secretary of GNCTD, Principal Secretary (Law), Principal Secretary (PWD), Secretary (Finance), and other GNCTD and L&DO officials. This meeting aimed to expedite clearances and approvals crucial for addressing the Delhi High Court’s pressing infrastructural needs.

According to meeting notes, construction on a residential project in Dwarka for judicial officers began in 2014 but encountered structural defects leading to a standstill. The court directed a subsequent meeting to determine the way forward for this project.

The Land And Development Office (L&DO) of the Union government received instructions to ensure the expeditious handover of the vacant area for the Rouse Avenue Project to the Delhi High Court by December 31, 2023.

The Supreme Court issued specific orders, requiring the GNCTD to file an affidavit by January 31, 2024, confirming the floating of tenders for judicial infrastructure construction. Additionally, a review meeting, scheduled for January 12, 2024, will be convened under the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary of GNCTD will provide updates on residential accommodations for judicial officers, staff recruitment, and the provision of temporary courtrooms. The proceedings are set for a review on February 5, 2024, signaling a continued focus on expediting the necessary measures to address the critical infrastructural needs of the Delhi judiciary.