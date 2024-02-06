SC defers hearing on AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against his arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred till March 5 the hearing on AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta adjourned the matter after it was informed by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), that the order on Singh’s regular bail plea had been reserved by the Delhi High Court on January 31. “He has moved for regular bail before the high court and order has been reserved on his petition. Kindly adjourn it for a while,” Raju requested the court. The bench said it is listing the matter for hearing on March 5.

On November 20 last year, the top court had sought responses from the Centre and the ED on Singh’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in the case. The top court had said that if Singh filed a petition for regular bail in the interregnum, then it should be considered independent of the observation made in the Delhi High Court’s judgement dated October 20, 2023.