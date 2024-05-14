SC decries Delhi’s solid waste crisis, demands urgent measures

New Delhi:The Supreme Court condemned the dire situation in Delhi, where 3,800 tonnes of solid waste remain untreated daily, violating citizens’ fundamental right to a pollution-free environment.



Referring to the data on generation of solid waste per day and the capacity to treat them in areas like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Greater Noida, the top court observed that considering the development work which was taking place in Delhi and the surrounding areas, it was obvious that it would increase.

Justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan stressed the need for immediate action to prevent further waste accumulation until proper treatment facilities are established.

The court directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to convene a meeting of all concerned authorities and warned of drastic measures if concrete proposals are not presented.

“In the event the authorities fail to come out with any concrete proposals, we will have to consider passing drastic order with a view to take care of the environment in the capital city of Delhi and surrounding areas,” the bench said.

Expressing concern over the lack of capacity to treat the increasing waste generated, the bench emphasised the gravity of the issue and urged authorities to address it seriously.

A report is to be prepared and submitted by the ministry’s secretary by July 19.

The court noted the admission by all parties that 3,800 tonnes of waste are generated daily within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, posing a significant environmental risk.

Referring to shocking statistics from an affidavit filed by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the bench highlighted the disparity between waste generation and processing capacities in areas like Gurugram and Faridabad.

The court noted the affidavit’s revelation, that Gurugram produces 1,200 tonnes of solid waste daily, yet the processing capacity is only 150 tonnes per day. It stressed upon the urgent need for a permanent solution to avoid drastic measures.

The court also raised concerns about the message being sent to the world and urged the Centre to address the issue.

“We are worried. What will the world say? In India’s capital, 3,800 tonnes of solid waste being untreated daily as of 2024. What will happen in 2025, 2026?” the court expressed. “Everywhere the situation is horrible.”

It questioned whether authorities had estimated the future increase in untreated waste, citing a projected three percent annual rise according to the 2041 draft Master Plan of Delhi.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on July 26.

Previously, the court had expressed shock over the revelation that a significant portion of Delhi’s waste remains untreated.