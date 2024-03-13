SC collegium recommends transfer of two HC judges

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recommended the transfer of two Delhi High Court judges to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud transferred Justice V Kameswar Rao to the Karnataka High Court after he requested for a shift to any other court.

“By a communication dated March 4, 2024, Justice V Kameswar Rao, Judge, High Court of Delhi, has requested for transfer to any other High Court. Acceding to his request, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice V Kameswar Rao be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Karnataka,” the collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose said.

The collegium also recommended the transfer of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Approval of the transfer request of the two judges by the Centre would reduce the strength of judges in the Delhi High Court to 40 out of the sanctioned 60.