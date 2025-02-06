SC collegium approves proposal to appoint judicial officers as Delhi HC judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of two judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, held its meeting on Wednesday.

“The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on February 5, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following judicial officers, as judges of the High Court of Delhi — Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta,” read the collegium statement.

The Delhi High Court currently has 38 judges against the sanctioned strength of 60 judges.