SC bail to Sisodia just procedural order, doesn’t absolve him of offence: Swaraj

New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s verdict granting bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in graft cases linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy is a “procedural order” and does not absolve him of the offence, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said on Friday.



The apex court granted bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

Swaraj told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here that Sisodia has been granted bail because of his appeal based on “delay in trial”.

While hearing Sisodia’s bail plea, a bench of Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Viswanathan said he has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to a speedy trial.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit out at the AAP, saying, “Those who were alleging murder of democracy on SC decision in MCD alderman case are now hailing the bail granted by the court to Sisodia as a victory of truth.”

Is it a victory of truth that the bail was granted to Sisodia with conditions like surrendering his passport, reporting to the police station

twice a week, keeping the location of his mobile phone on round the clock and depositing a bond of Rs 30 lakh before being released? Sachdeva questioned.

“The people of Delhi are watching everything and they will give the ultimate punishment to Aam Aadmi Party in the Assembly polls next year for its corruption,” said the Delhi BJP president.

Swaraj alleged that the AAP is involved in corruption and will be held accountable in front of a court of law sooner or later.

“Manish Sisodia ji’s bail was rejected seven times... This was his eighth attempt. Today, his lawyers got the bail because they appealed based on delay in trial not on merit... I know there must be an atmosphere of celebration at the AAP office but let me tell you what this bail actually means,” she said.

“It does not absolve him (Sisodia) of the offence. He will still be held accountable for fooling the people of Delhi,” the BJP leader said.