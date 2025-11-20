SC backs CAQM to take proactive action on pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday empowered the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement any proactive measure needed to curb the worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The directive came after CAQM proposed introducing several GRAP IV–level restrictions, including work-from-home options and 50 per cent office attendance, even while the region is currently under GRAP III.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, along with Justice K. Vinod Chandran, said the court would welcome any step taken by the Commission to protect public health. “Any proactive measure of CAQM to reduce air pollution is always welcome,” the CJI stated, while noting that stakeholder consultation must remain central to the decision-making process.

During the hearing, amicus curiae Aparajita Singh flagged a CAQM suggestion seeking to exclude BS-III vehicles from the relief granted under the Supreme Court’s August 12, 2025 order, which protects owners of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles from coercive action. The CJI reiterated that the Commission has the court’s full backing to act against contributors to pollution. “We have said the CAQM may take any measure. That it would be welcome,” he responded.

CAQM has also proposed adjustments to the graded response framework, suggesting that staggered office timings, currently part of GRAP III, be introduced during GRAP II. For GRAP I, the Commission recommended several changes, including differential transport fares, expanded bus and metro service frequency, and enhanced deployment to manage traffic congestion.

NCR governments have been asked to quickly notify policies for vehicle aggregators and set up an online platform to track compliance. The Commission also highlighted the need to examine the suitability of holding school sports events during November and December, when pollution spikes. The court agreed, directing CAQM to frame necessary directions. Singh described such events as “putting children in a gas chamber”.

CAQM has proposed stronger EV policies, a higher environmental protection charge on luxury diesel vehicles, and exclusive use of the funds for NCR pollution control. It also sought a ban on new coal plants near Delhi, faster legacy-waste clearance, better debris management, road green buffers, and full staffing of pollution boards. The CJI, noting the gravity of the crisis, said the court will continue monitoring, with the next hearing on December 10.