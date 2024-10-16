SC asks L-G for personal affidavit on tree felling in Delhi Ridge area

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Chairperson V K Saxena to file a personal affidavit detailing actions against erring officials for allegedly illegally felling around 1,100 trees in Delhi Ridge area in February.



A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it wanted the L-G to fix accountability of the erring officials and take action, including disciplinary proceedings and criminal prosecution, without waiting for any judicial directions before October 22, the next date of hearing.

The top court sought a slew of information from the Delhi L-G while hearing a contempt case against the DDA Vice-Chairman Subhasish Panda, other officials and some private parties over the alleged felling of trees. The tree felling drive was purportedly done for widening the road going towards Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) Hospital.

The bench, however, said it transpired from the records that the DDA chairperson visited the site on February 3, and ordered the expedition of the road widening process.

Seeking certain information from the L-G, the bench said, “Whether during the course of the site visit on February 3, 2024, there was any discussion or intimation furnished with the DDA chairperson on the permission required to be obtained from this court for the felling or removal of trees.”

It further said, “In the event of the answer to the one being positive, what steps, if any, were taken to ensure that the permission of this court would be obtained before the actual felling of trees took place?”.

“In the event of the answer being negative, when was the DDA chairperson first made aware of the fact that permission was required from this Court for the felling of trees?” the order noted.

The felling of trees reportedly commenced on February 16, 2024, before an application was moved, being ultimately dismissed by an order of March 4, the top court noted.

“What steps, if any, have been taken for the remediation and restoration of the ecological damage which has been caused by the felling of trees despite the admitted absence of any permission from this court?” questioned the bench.