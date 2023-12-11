SBSC to take action against 1,397 students due to low attendance

New Delhi: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University is taking strict action against 1,397 students, out of a total of 3,600, due to low attendance, with 200 of them having not attended any classes.



The principal declared that 1,022 students must commit to covering their attendance shortage in the next semester. They’ve been given until December 12 to rectify their attendance or face consequences.

In conversations with Millennium Post, several professors spoke on the decision. Dr Saima Iqbal, from the Political Science Honours Department, supported the decision, emphasizing the need to curb the casual approach of students towards the university.

Expressing concern over students banking on last-minute admissions despite skipping an entire semester, Dr Iqbal stressed the need for a shift in this mindset. Prem, a 2nd-year Geography Honours student and the Vice President of the Student Union, shared a nuanced perspective.

While empathising with the 5th-semester students affected, Prem conveyed strong backing for the decision. Highlighting the effort put into balancing academics with extracurricular activities and internships, they expressed confidence in managing the situation.

A 3rd-year student voiced widespread anxiety triggered by the abrupt decision. Expressing worry over students resorting to arranging fake medical bills to justify absences, they highlighted the suddenness and resultant panic among the student body.

A senior faculty member attributed the abrupt nature of the decision to the prevalent instability in the decision-making process at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. Labeling the decision as extremely unfair, the faculty member lamented its timing, coinciding with ongoing university exams. Criticism of the detention notice stemmed not only from its abruptness but also from its implications.

With hundreds of 3rd-year students potentially failing this semester, the backlash intensified. The prospect of these students being unable to sit for exams poses a significant setback, delaying their graduation and subsequent plans, including pursuing higher studies or career opportunities.