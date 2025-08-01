SBK Singh given additional charge as Delhi Police chief

new delhi: SBK Singh, a senior IPS officer, has taken charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner after Sanjay Arora retired on completion of his term.

Singh, an AGMUT cadre officer of the 1988 batch, takes charge of one of India’s biggest metropolis police forces, having more than three decades of illustrious service under his belt.

Prior to being posted as Delhi’s commissioner, Singh was working as the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), where he was tasked with overseeing policing in major zones of the capital. His sharp operational hold as well as his capacity to manage sensitive law-and-order issues were well known within and beyond the force.

Singh’s background also includes northeastern India, where he worked as Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh. While he was there, he was instrumental in building up police response systems and intelligence coordination in the sensitive border state.

Earlier in his career, Singh was Joint Commissioner (Crime) in Delhi, where he headed a number of high-profile investigations against white-collar crime, such as multi-crore scams and builder fraud syndicates.

He also headed the enormous ground operation following the crash of then Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu’s helicopter—a mission that captured

national attention.

Renowned for his reform-driven approach, SBK Singh was also the Special CP for Tech and Project Implementation in 2022. He initiated many digital projects in the Delhi Police, including introducing the “Lost Report” app for lost items and police clearance automation. These efforts won him praise for infusing citizen-centricity, transparency, and efficiency into the system.

SBK Singh has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

His outstanding performance in field operations, solving crimes, and innovative administration has established him as one of the most prominent officers in the force. With national capital policing becoming more and more complicated by emerging cybercrime, mounting protests, and security threats, Singh’s appointment is timely. His experience in strategic intelligence, crime control, and public outreach is likely to direct the department’s trajectory in the years to come.

His immediate tasks are ensuring peace in the politically charged atmosphere, enhancing cyber policing infrastructure, and lifting morale across ranks.