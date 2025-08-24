SBK Singh, Director General of Prisons

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh, who has investigated high-profile cases like the Uphaar Fire Tragedy and Ponty Chaddha murder case, was appointed as the Director General (Prisons) on Saturday, a government order said. While he was the Director General (Home Guards), Singh, the 1988-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was recently given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner by an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 31. On Thursday, senior 1992-batch IPS officer Satish Golcha, who was the previous DG (Prisons), was made the Delhi Police Commissioner, succeeding S B K Singh, who held the post for just 21 days.

Golcha’s appointment as police commissioner came a day after an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing at her Civil Lines office on Wednesday. The officials, however, said that the posting had nothing to do with the attack.

Additionally, two senior 1991-batch IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre have also been transferred. Virendra Singh Chahal, holding the charge of Special Commissioner of Police (Licensing & Legal Division), has been posted as DG (Civil Defence), while Nuzhat Hussan, holding the charge of Special CP (Human Resource Division), has been posted as DG (Home Guards).

Scheduled to retire in February 2026, Singh, with a career spanning over 36 years, has held several pivotal positions in the Delhi Police and also served as the head of police forces in two northeastern states -- Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. “The Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor is pleased to transfer SBK Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 1988), holding the charge of Director General (Home Guards) and post him as Director General (Prisons) with immediate effect,” the order read.