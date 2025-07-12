Saxena flags Aadhaar misuse, orders monthly centre audits

New Delhi: Amid increasing concerns over illegal immigrants acquiring Aadhaar cards using forged documents, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Delhi government to implement strict regulatory mechanisms over the Aadhaar enrolment process within the next two months.

In a recent directive, the L-G asked the Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive list of all Aadhaar enrolment centres in the national capital by July 15, including those operated by municipal authorities. The order also includes a timeline to shift all outsourced Aadhaar enrolment processes to an in-house model by September, as per directions earlier issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

A senior official from Raj Niwas said that this renewed focus comes after it was revealed in security review meetings that “in several instances, illegal immigrants have managed to secure Aadhaar cards on the basis of false documentation or misrepresentation.”

The L-G’s office has raised red flags about the misuse of Aadhaar to gain access to government services, citizenship-linked documents, and jobs. “Such enrolments not only pose a risk to national security but also negatively affect local employment by allowing undocumented individuals to compete for jobs,” read an internal communication from the LG Secretariat.

A major concern raised was the lack of uniformity across departments. While some government bodies had hired private vendors or floated tenders to procure Aadhaar kits, others continued to function without switching to UIDAI’s mandated in-house model.

Officials also revealed that many departments are still operating under the outdated outsourced structure despite clear instructions from the Centre in 2022 to transition to in-house enrolment models by March 2023. “In Delhi, this transition remains incomplete,” the letter noted.

In response, Saxena has now mandated a monthly audit of all enrolment centres, which will be conducted under the supervision of the Divisional Commissioner. These audits aim to detect any procedural lapses and ensure full compliance with UIDAI’s documentation and verification protocols.

Operators at Aadhaar centres have been strictly instructed to follow UIDAI guidelines, especially in relation to documentation requirements for different age groups. Officials said the L-G has taken a serious view of centres enrolling individuals based on insufficient or dubious paperwork.

The letter emphasized that Aadhaar enrolment “is not a routine administrative task, but an extremely sensitive exercise with wider implications.”

The UIDAI-issued Aadhaar card is a crucial identification document that links individuals to a range of essential services in India, from welfare schemes and education benefits to bank accounts and job applications. Any compromise in its issuance, officials said, could have far-reaching consequences.

With the deadline approaching, the Delhi government is now under pressure to standardize operations and ensure that Aadhaar remains a robust and secure identification platform, free from manipulation by undocumented or ineligible individuals.