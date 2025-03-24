Saving Yamuna: Delhi govt mulls ban on car-wash soaps

New Delhi: In a bid to curb water pollution and fulfill its commitment to rejuvenating the Yamuna River, the Delhi government is considering a ban on the use of soaps and detergents in car washes across the city. The move, which may be implemented in the coming months, is aimed at reducing toxic chemicals in wastewater, a significant contributor to the river’s pollution.

According to Water Minister Parvesh Verma, phosphates and surfactants present in car-wash soaps enter drains and eventually flow into the Yamuna, causing severe ecological damage. “We are serious about cleaning the Yamuna, and we need collective efforts for this. For Yamuna Maiyaa, we will take every possible step, big or small. Banning car-wash soaps is just one such measure,” Verma said.

Awareness before enforcement

Before enforcing the ban, the government plans to launch a public awareness campaign explaining the environmental consequences of using car-wash products. Officials believe educating people will encourage voluntary compliance and reduce resistance to the policy. “Many people don’t realise that washing their cars with soap on the streets allows chemical-laden water to flow directly into storm drains, which often connect to the Yamuna without any filtration,” an official from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) explained. To further promote sustainable alternatives, the government is considering setting up dedicated car-wash centers near sewage treatment plants (STPs). These facilities would use treated wastewater for vehicle cleaning, ensuring that runoff is properly processed. “Car owners will have access to affordable washing services, and the wastewater can be treated on-site,” Verma added.

Locals welcome the initiative

Residents living near the Yamuna have expressed concerns about the pollution levels and support efforts to clean the river. “Every year, we see toxic white foam floating on the water’s surface. The smell is unbearable, and it’s heartbreaking to see dead fish along the banks,” said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Okhla. “If banning car-wash soaps helps, then the government should implement it as soon as possible.” Another resident, Parveen Khan from Okhla, highlighted the impact on aquatic life. “The river used to be full of fish, but now the water is so polluted that even birds don’t come near. The government should also act against industries releasing untreated waste. Even the water that comes in our home gets dirty causing long term illness to many people living nearby.”

Toxic froth and its causes

Environmental experts attribute the frequent occurrence of froth in the Yamuna to the high phosphate content in wastewater, largely from detergents used in homes, laundries, and industrial units. These phosphates lead to excessive algal growth, which, upon decaying, depletes oxygen levels in the water, suffocating fish and creating a foul stench. “The foam is a visible sign of how polluted the Yamuna has become. If we don’t take drastic steps now, the river will soon be beyond saving,” said Dr. Anil Sharma, an environmental scientist studying water pollution.

Govt’s long-term plan

In addition to the proposed ban, the government plans to produce documentaries highlighting the Yamuna’s historical significance and cleaner past. These will be shown as part of public outreach programs to foster a sense of responsibility among citizens. CCTV cameras and enforcement teams will be deployed at a later stage to ensure compliance with the ban. With pollution levels in the Yamuna worsening each year, officials stress that immediate action is necessary. “Cleaning the river is not just a government responsibility; it’s something every Delhiite must contribute to,” Verma concluded.