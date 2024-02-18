Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurates ‘Delhi Tourism Walk Festival’

New Delhi: Delhi Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Delhi Tourism Walk Festival’ at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park here.



According to an official statement, walking tours will be organised at 50 historical spots under the programme to highlight important aspects of Delhi’s vibrant history and culture.

The month-long festival beckons enthusiasts and tourists to join the guided exploration of Delhi’s historic marvels, culinary delights, and architectural splendours.

The festival kicked off with a guided walk at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, which offers an immersive experience to participants.

The guided walks will be conducted by historians, scholars, storytellers or guides licensed by the Ministry of Tourism, the statement said.