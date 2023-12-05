Saurabh Bharadwaj holds ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign at Kalkaji

New Delhi: In a strategic move to counter alleged false cases against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, the party’s ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ (I am also Kejriwal) campaign is making waves in Delhi.



Saurabh Bharadwaj, a senior leader and Delhi’s Cabinet Minister, actively participated in the door-to-door campaign in Greater Kailash’s DDA Flats, in Kalkaji area.

The campaign aims to expose what AAP perceives as BJP’s conspiracies and seeks public opinion on how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should proceed if falsely implicated.

Minister Bharadwaj, while addressing the media during the campaign, asserted, ‘Delhiites gave a majority to Arvind Kejriwal to run Delhi’s government, which is why they are going to the people to know their opinion.’ The campaign’s leaflet details the alleged baseless cases against AAP leaders, highlighting threats issued by prominent BJP figures regarding the potential arrest of CM Kejriwal.

During the door-to-door interactions, the AAP is documenting public opinions and reactions, aiming to cover every booth in Delhi under this campaign.

Minister Bharadwaj expressed astonishment at the public’s awareness of the alleged BJP conspiracies, stating, ‘Not only household members but also housewives, school-going children, and college students, all are well aware of how the BJP is imprisoning leaders of the AAP in concocted and false cases.’

The campaign’s objective is to present the collected data to CM Arvind Kejriwal, reflecting public sentiment. Responding to the Supreme Court’s repeated requests for evidence, Bharadwaj claimed, ‘CBI & ED haven’t been able to present any evidence in Supreme Court to prove this alleged corruption to date.’

The Minister revealed that the public response has surpassed expectations, with nearly 90 per cent expressing support for Kejriwal.

People allegedly believe that BJP’s actions are retaliatory for their defeat in Delhi, asserting that the BJP fears Kejriwal’s popularity.