Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses BJP of rebranding Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi: AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of rebranding Mohalla Clinics built by the Arvind Kejriwal government and presenting them as its own initiative under the banner of “Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.”

Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was engaging in “blatant repackaging” of public health infrastructure established years ago by the AAP administration. “Mohalla clinics and dispensaries built by the Kejriwal government are being repainted and renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. BJP is claiming it has built 33 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. In reality, they are simply repainting old facilities and calling them new.

This is a record-setting spree of lies,” he said in a post on X.

Sharing a video of the air-conditioned dispensary in Chirag Delhi, Bharadwaj pointed out that the foundation stone at the facility still bears the names of former Health Minister Satyendar Jain and himself. “Even today, the signage says ‘Delhi Government, Aap Ki Sarkar’ and bears both our names. This is the BJP’s truth,” he stated.

He further added, “This is not a new Ayushman Arogya Mandir. This is an old Delhi government dispensary inaugurated on 3 December 2017 by Health Minister Satyendar Jain and myself. The BJP has simply painted it yellow and added some graphics.”

Bharadwaj criticised the BJP for listing these renamed dispensaries among its “20 big achievements” after completing 100 days in office. “Among their top achievements, the BJP government lists Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, claiming to have opened 33 across Delhi. This is an outright lie,” he said.

The AAP leader also recalled BJP’s past criticism of the Kejriwal government for not implementing the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. “They would constantly accuse AAP of blocking the scheme, saying the Centre would release massive funds if BJP came to power. Now, the same BJP is branding existing clinics as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs with a coat of yellow paint and a few decorative graphics,” he said.