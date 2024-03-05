SAU unveils four new degree programmes

New Delhi: South Asian University (SAU) is set to broaden its educational horizons by introducing four new degree programmes, aiming to provide more opportunities in the realm of education.



SAU’s President, Prof. K K Aggarwal, shared insights with Millennium Post regarding the institution’s expansion plans.

The newly introduced bachelor’s programmes at SAU include a four-year BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, as well as a five-year dual degree program in BTech + MTech in Computer Science and Engineering

South Asian University is an international university sponsored by the eight Member States of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

The eight countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Situated in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, SAU currently boasts a student body of over 600, comprising students pursuing master’s and PhD.

In terms of governance, all member countries enjoy equal rights and In terms of financial support, India contributes approximately 57 per cent of the recurring share, while other member countries contribute proportionately to their defined share.

SAU’s student intake policy allocates 50 per cent of seats to Indian students, 40 per cent to students from SAARC countries, and 10 per cent to students from other nations, ensuring a diverse student body.

While speaking to Millennium Post, Prof. Aggarwal emphasised, “SAU prides itself on its diverse faculty, drawn from various nations across the globe. Despite challenges such as visa issues faced by some students from Afghanistan and Bangladesh last year, SAU remains committed to providing admissions and support to all students to the best of its abilities.”

Prof. K K Aggarwal, newly appointed President of SAU, brings a wealth of experience to his role, having previously served as the Chairman of the National Board of Accreditation and as the Founding Vice Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. He underscored SAU’s commitment to learning and research with a multidisciplinary approach, emphasising a business model that prioritises adequately compensating faculty while keeping course fees affordable.

Addressing challenges such as space constraints faced during SAU’s earlier operations at Akbar Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, Prof. Aggarwal highlighted the university’s readiness to operate at full capacity from its expansive campus in Maidan Garhi, South Delhi.

He also acknowledged the need for greater awareness about SAU and outlined the institution’s focus on promoting awareness through collaborative research initiatives, international conferences, and student exchange programmes.

In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP), SAU is adapting its programmes to meet the demands of the job market, particularly amidst economic slowdowns in South Asia.

The institution places a strong emphasis on providing a balanced education that combines a “learning to learn” model; knowledge acquisition, and job placements, supported by a well-connected alumni network worldwide.